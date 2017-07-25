Athletics' Logan Shore: Decimated in return from DL
Shore (lat) was shelled in his return from the disabled list with High-A Stockton on Friday, serving up seven runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings pitched.
The horrific outing is less than ideal, but the most important thing is that the pitching prospect is healthy again. Shore wound up missing just over two months due to a lat strain suffered back in May. His control is still stellar and his strikeout rate is decent for a starter -- his 2.54 FIP is well below his 4.71 ERA with the Ports.
