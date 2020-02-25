Shore (undisclosed) is listed as an available option out of the bullpen for the Tigers in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Shore didn't pitch after Aug. 21 last season and finished the campaign on Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list, but his inclusion on the lineup card Tuesday indicates he's healthy heading into the 2020 campaign. After submitting a 3.43 ERA across 23 appearances (16 starts) for Erie in 2019, Shore is expected to move into the Triple-A Toledo rotation this season.