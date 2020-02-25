Tigers' Logan Shore: Healthy in camp
Shore (undisclosed) is listed as an available option out of the bullpen for the Tigers in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Shore didn't pitch after Aug. 21 last season and finished the campaign on Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list, but his inclusion on the lineup card Tuesday indicates he's healthy heading into the 2020 campaign. After submitting a 3.43 ERA across 23 appearances (16 starts) for Erie in 2019, Shore is expected to move into the Triple-A Toledo rotation this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Logan Shore: Sent to Detroit to complete Fiers trade•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Back from injury in dominant fashion•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Still out with lat strain•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Decimated in return from DL•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Heads to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...