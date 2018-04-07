Shore (lat strain) is being held back in extended spring training, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

The lat strain limited him for most of camp, and it is unclear when he will return to the mound. He logged a 3.43 FIP, 1.33 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 72.2 innings at High-A last year. Shore will likely be assigned to Double-A Midland once healthy.