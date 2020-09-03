Shore was added to the Tigers' 60-man player pool Thursday.
The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:39 K:BB in 97 innings at Double-A last season. He projects as a swing man or middle reliever long term.
