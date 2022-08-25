Shore was released by the Tigers on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Shore was traded to the Tigers in 2018 and has spent most of the last two seasons at Triple-A Toledo. He posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 125.1 innings over 41 appearances (21 starts) with the Triple-A club and will now seek out other opportunities.
More News
-
Tigers' Logan Shore: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Tigers' Logan Shore: Healthy in camp•
-
Tigers' Logan Shore: Sent to Detroit to complete Fiers trade•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Back from injury in dominant fashion•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Still out with lat strain•
-
Athletics' Logan Shore: Plays catch Sunday•