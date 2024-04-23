Erceg (1-1) earned the win against the Yankees on Monday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout.

Erceg took the baton from starter JP Sears, who stymied his former Yankees squad over six shutout, three-hit innings. Erceg didn't miss a beat, locating 17 of his 26 pitches for strikes and serving as a bridge to a rare save opportunity for Mason Miller in the ninth inning. The right-hander now has five consecutive scoreless appearances, a span during which he's fired six scoreless frames while recording six strikeouts.