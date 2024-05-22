Erceg (2-2) got the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, firing a perfect eighth inning.

Erceg's blink-and-you-missed-it frame was done in a tidy 11 pitches, seven which he located for strikes. The 29-year-old right-hander has had a couple of hiccups along the way, but he sports a pair of saves and seven holds alongside his two wins. Erceg, who's now averaging 98.6 mph on his fastball this season, has the stuff to form a gnarly 1-2 punch with dominant closer Mason Miller in the late innings, and he lowered his ERA and WHIP back to 3.32 and 1.05, respectively, with what was his third scoreless effort in the last four appearances.