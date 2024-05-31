The Athletics announced Friday that Erceg (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 26.

Erceg hasn't pitched since May 25 due to forearm tightness and will officially be sidelined until at least the middle of June. Prior to the injury, Erceg had operated as Mason Miller's setup man, a role that Austin Adams or Scott Alexander could fill until Erceg returns.