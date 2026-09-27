Erceg allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Guardians.

Erceg closed out the season with five scoreless innings, earning a save and a hold over five appearances in that span. He had spent a month in Triple-A after giving up 14 runs (11 earned) over 10.2 innings in July and August. Erceg finishes the campaign with a 5.59 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 34:32 K:BB across 48.1 innings in the majors. He added 13 saves, five holds and six blown saves.