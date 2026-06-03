Royals' Lucas Erceg: Blows another save Tuesday

Erceg blew the save in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Reds, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Tasked to protect a 3-2 lead, Erceg came on and allowed a leadoff homer to pinch-hitter Will Benson to tie the game. He then walked a pair before getting an inning-ending strikeout. Erceg has been dreadful in his last four outings, surrendering nine runs on 14 hits and two walks with three strikeouts across three innings. He has three blown saves in that span, and it's fair to wonder if he's not 100 percent healthy. Erceg has six blown saves in 17 chances this season, while his ERA has ballooned to 6.45 with a 20:15 K:BB across 22.1 innings.