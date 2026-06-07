Royals' Lucas Erceg: Survives for 12th save

Erceg secured the save Sunday against the Twins, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks in two-thirds of an inning.

The Royals first turned to Beck Way to close out a 6-1 game in the ninth inning, but the hurler gave up ended up giving up four runs to create a save opportunity. Erceg did surrender a pair of singles Sunday, though he eventually got Brooks Lee to fly out and extinguish the fire. Erceg, who has fallen into a closer committee with Kansas City due to his MLB-worst six blown saves, has a 6.00 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 21:16 K:BB with 12 saves across 24 frames.