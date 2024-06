Erceg (forearm) has begun playing catch and could throw a bullpen session as early as Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The talented setup man just went on the IL on Friday with a retroactive designation to May 26, and Erceg may possibly be tracking toward an on-time return if this latest news is any indication. Assuming the bullpen session unfolds on schedule and without setbacks, Erceg could potentially be activated Monday, the first day he'd be eligible.