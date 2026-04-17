Erceg (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Thursday against the Tigers. He allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Erceg entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead but failed to secure the victory, as a two-out double from Riley Greene tied the game at 9 before Colt Keith delivered a walk-off single. Erceg had converted each of his first five save opportunities prior to Thursday, but the outing raised his numbers from a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to a 6.14 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 7.1 innings (eight appearances). The 30-year-old stepped into the closer role after Carlos Estevez (foot) was placed on the injured list following his season debut, and with Estevez expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Erceg's hold on ninth-inning duties will be worth monitoring.