Erceg blew the save in Monday's 7-5 loss against the Orioles. He allowed one run on a hit and three walks with no strikeouts over one inning.

Erceg entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead but was unable to secure the save, struggling with control and allowing an RBI single to Samuel Basallo that sent the game to extra innings. It marked the right-hander's second blown save in as many appearances after converting each of his first five opportunities this season. Now sporting a 6.48 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 8.1 innings, Erceg will look to get back on track while incumbent closer Carlos Estevez (foot) remains on the injured list.