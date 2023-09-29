Erceg (4-4) recorded the win against the Twins on Thursday, firing a scoreless inning during which he issued three walks and recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander nearly blew the 1-1 lead he was tasked with preserving upon entering in the seventh inning with the three passes he handed out, but he was able to get Donovan Solano swinging to snuff out the bases-loaded threat. Erceg has settled down after an uneven early part of the season, as he's now posted scoreless appearances in 14 of his last 15 trips to the mound, including in seven straight outings.