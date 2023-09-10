Erceg (3-4) took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing an earned run on three walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Erceg was tasked with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the seventh inning and got his frame off to an encouraging start by retiring the daunting duo of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. However, the right-hander went on to issue three consecutive walks and was charged with what would eventually prove to be the game-winning run after Robbie Grossman crossed the plate on a Francisco Perez wild pitch later in the inning. Erceg's stumble snapped a streak of seven straight scoreless appearances, and the outing marked his eighth appearance this season with multiple walks.