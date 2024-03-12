Erceg fired two scoreless relief innings during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The right-hander's spring ERA remained unblemished with Monday's impressive performance. Erceg has appeared in four Cactus League games overall and pitched a total of five innings, allowing an unearned run, Monday's pair of hits and a walk back in his first outing of spring Feb. 26. Erceg logged the first 50 big-league appearances of his career last season in Oakland, occasionally working as a multi-inning reliever and posting a 4-4 record, 11 holds, a 4.75 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.