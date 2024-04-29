Erceg tossed one flawless inning, striking out two to earn the save during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.

Erceg was called upon to close the door for his first career save after the A's commandeered the lead in the top of the ninth. The A's regular closer, Mason Miller, has been a revelation in end-game situations for Oakland but was rested for a second game in a row, affording the rare save opportunity for Erceg.