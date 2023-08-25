Erceg (3-3) recorded the win against the White Sox on Thursday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed a hit and issued a walk.

Erceg followed starter Ken Waldichuk and navigated around some trouble during his one frame. The right-hander was then rewarded for his work when Zack Gelof put the Athletics up for good in the seventh inning with a two-run home run and Oakland hung on for the win. Erceg may be starting to hit a bit of a stride, as he's now produced scoreless efforts in three of his last four appearances despite issuing one free pass in each of those outings.