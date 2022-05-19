Barrera went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Twins.

Barrera has started four of the last five games in a corner outfield spot. Chad Pinder has been the primary playing time loser, though Cristian Pache sat Wednesday. Barrera turned in his second multi-hit performance of the season, tallying three singles while scoring a run in the seventh inning and driving in a run in the eighth. Barrera has had some success early on, maintaining a .348/.407/.478 line while stealing a base and maintaining an 11.1 percent strikeout rate across 27 plate appearances.