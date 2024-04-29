Share Video

Link copied!

Medina (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina is on track to toss another side session Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be given the green light to face live hitters later in the week. While the right-hander continues to trend in the right direction, the team has yet to disclose when he could be sent out on a rehab assignment.

More News