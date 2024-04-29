Medina (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina is on track to toss another side session Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be given the green light to face live hitters later in the week. While the right-hander continues to trend in the right direction, the team has yet to disclose when he could be sent out on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Gets in throwing Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Getting close to rehab games•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Starts running program•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Lands on 15-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Playing catch, but limited•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Diagnosed with Grade 2 MCL sprain•