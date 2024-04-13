Medina (knee) has started a running program, the Associated Press reports.

Medina was just transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday as he continues a deliberate recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain he was originally diagnosed with in early March. While the right-hander still appears to be some time away from even progressing to bullpen sessions, he could certainly begin accelerating his rehabilitation process if he's able to carry out the running program without any setbacks.