The Athletics placed Medina on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a right knee MCL sprain.
Medina suffered the injury in early March during a Cactus League appearance. There is no timetable for the right-hander's return, but he could miss much of the first chunk of the season.
