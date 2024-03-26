Medina (knee) has begun playing catch but is doing so on one knee, per manager Mark Kotsay, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Kotsay added that the right-hander is still "a ways away" in his recovery. Medina suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee on March 4 against the Reds, an injury that scuttled his chances of earning a spot in the starting rotation to open the season.