Medina (elbow) will seek a second opinion on the UCL damage that's sidelined him since July 13, the Associated Press reports.
Manager Mark Kotsay noted Medina would miss "significant time" the day after the right-hander's placement on the IL, and the pursuit of a second opinion seems to confirm the potential severity of the injury. Medina is naturally hoping to avoid a surgery with a lengthy recovery period, and more information on the likelihood of that possibility should be gleaned in the near future.
