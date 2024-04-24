Medina (knee) threw a successful 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Medina's long recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain appears to be picking up steam in earnest. The right-hander is slated for multiple bullpen sessions during the current road trip, and if those go off without setbacks, he'll pitch to hitters in a simulated game at some point next week, per MLB.com.
More News
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Getting close to rehab games•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Starts running program•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Lands on 15-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Playing catch, but limited•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Diagnosed with Grade 2 MCL sprain•
-
Athletics' Luis Medina: Using crutches after knee sprain•