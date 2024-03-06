Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Medina has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the MCL in his right knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina suffered the injury during Monday's Cactus League appearance against the Reds. Kotsay declined to offer a timetable for the right-hander's return other than noting that Medina won't be ready for the start of the season. Medina had been competing for a spot in Oakland's rotation but now could be facing a fairly lengthy absence.