Medina (knee) began a rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and was charged with six earned runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out three over two innings.

Though Medina didn't issue a walk in the first start of his rehab assignment, he didn't necessarily exhibit strong control, as he tossed two wild pitches and hit one of the 13 batters he faced. Some rustiness was to be expected from Medina, who hadn't pitched in a competitive setting since his March 4 Cactus League start before he went down with a Grade 2 MCL sprain of his right knee. He'll likely need three or four rehab starts to get fully stretched out, so he shouldn't be viewed as a realistic candidate to return from the 60-day injured list and join the Oakland rotation until around early-to-mid June.