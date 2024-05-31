Medina (knee) returned to the Athletics following his latest rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and could be activated during this weekend's series with Atlanta, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has seemingly knocked off some rust with each of his rehab outings, even though his trio of minor-league appearances have seen him hit four batters and pitch to plenty of contact (14 hits allowed over eight innings). Nevertheless, Medina topped out at 100.2 mph and averaged 97 mph with his fastball in his Tuesday start, and he then proceeded to throw a bullpen session prior to Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Rays. If he doesn't show any residual effects from his busy week, Medina appears headed for activation at some point this weekend, although whether he'll immediately slot into a starting role on an injury-riddled Athletics rotation remains to be seen.