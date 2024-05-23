Medina (knee) started Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Tacoma on Wednesday, allowing five earned runs on four hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman over 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

Medina moved up from the Athletics' rookie-level AZL club after opening his rehab assignment there May 15, and as his line indicates, the results were far from encouraging. Medina had a similarly difficult time in his first rehab start against a much lower caliber of competition, so it's clear he has plenty of kinks to work out before a move to the big-league club can be considered. Given Wednesday's results, it remains to be seen if Medina will be shifted to a lower-level affiliate for his next rehab appearance in an effort to allow him to build some confidence and momentum.