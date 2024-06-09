Medina (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the A's fell 7-0 to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The right-hander had no margin for error with Kevin Gausman tossing a complete-game shutout for Toronto, but Medina had trouble finding the plate all afternoon, walking the bases loaded in the first inning to set up the Jays' first run and finally exiting having thrown only 45 of 84 pitches for strikes. Through his first two starts for Oakland this season, Medina has a 7:7 K:BB in 10.1 innings, but the team's lack of healthy arms should keep him in the rotation for now. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Minnesota.