Medina (knee) is slated to start Sunday's series finale with Atlanta, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina has missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign to this point while recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered March 4 at spring training. The 25-year-old made two starts with Triple-A Las Vegas on a rehab assignment, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings. He'll be tasked with facing one of the best lineups in Atlanta on Sunday in his first major-league start of the year.
