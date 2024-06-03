Medina didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one unearned run two hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Medina didn't show any signs of rust in his first big-league start since 2023, yielding just two hits to Atlanta in almost six innings of work. He threw 89 pitches and didn't seem to have any limitations after missing the first two months of the campaign due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The lone run scored during Medina's time on the mound came in the first when Marcell Ozuna advanced to second base on a passed ball before scoring via a Matt Olson single. The 24-year-old is lined up for a start during Oakland's three-game home series against the Blue Jays next weekend.