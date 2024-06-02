Medina (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and will start Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined for the first two months of 2024 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, but he's ready to make his season debut Sunday in Atlanta. Medina built up to 72 pitches in his final rehab start and will likely face some workload limitations in his first outing or two in the big leagues. The right-hander posted a 5.42 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 106:57 K:BB across 109.2 innings as a rookie last year.