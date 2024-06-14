Medina (0-2) took the loss against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Medina had much better control after issuing five walks across 4.2 frames in his previous start, but his overall stat line wasn't significantly improved. The right-hander took his second straight loss Thursday, giving up a season-high eight hits while striking out just three batters. Medina looked great in his first start of the campaign June 2 against Atlanta with no earned runs allowed over 5.2 innings, but he's yielded 10 earned runs across 9.2 frames since.