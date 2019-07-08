Athletics' Mark Canha: Doubles in return

Canha (back) went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Canha had been a late scratch Saturday with back tightness, but the veteran was right back in action Sunday. The 30-year-old heads into the All-Star break with an eight-game on-base streak, but he's seen a 15-point drop in his season average to .233 since June 9 by going just 12-for-58 over his last 19 games.