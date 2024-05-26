Miller notched his 10th save of the season Saturday, striking out the side in a 4-1 win over the Astros.

Miller was coming off his worst appearance of the season the last time out against the Rockies, but he had no such trouble in this one. The flamethrower needed 15 pitches to dispose of the Astros in order, topping out at 102.2 mph with his fastball. Miller has struck out multiple batters in 14 of 18 outings this season.