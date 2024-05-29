Miller gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rays.

The flamethrowing righty continues to dominate. Miller has yet to blow a save in 2024, and his 52.8 percent strikeout rate is the highest in the majors among pitchers who have worked at least 20 innings. Trade rumors are swirling around him, not surprising given the state of the Oakland franchise, but Miller would likely be the best closing option for any team that acquired him. Through 24 innings this season, he sports a 1.88 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB.