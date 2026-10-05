Miller was charged with the loss and a blown save in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Sunday. He gave up two runs on a hit and three walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

Padres manager Craig Stammen called on his closer for a six-out save in Game 2, and Miller hit the ground running with a clean eighth inning that included two punchouts. The right-hander started the ninth by inducing a groundout, but his command wavered from there as he walked three of the next four batters to set up Jackson Chourio for a walk-off, two-run single. Miller had two six-out appearances in 66 outings during the regular season but was unable to close things out Sunday. Milwaukee forced him to throw 40 pitches, which was his highest workload since 2023 with the A's. His availability would likely be in question for Tuesday's Game 3 were it not the playoffs, but it'll likely be all-hands-on-deck situation with San Diego facing elimination.