Miller allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over one inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Miller gave up an RBI double to Shohei Ohtani but was able to preserve the Padres' lead. Miller has given up just 13 runs all season (10 earned), but he's allowed six runs (five earned) over his last 13.2 innings dating back to Aug. 25. The star closer has a 1.30 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 127:24 K:BB through 69 innings while converting 38 of 41 save chances, but he's not in the best form as the Padres look to lock up a playoff spot.