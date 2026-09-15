Miller picked up the save Monday against Colorado. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a one-run cushion, Miller shook off a one-out single to secure his 37th save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander has been lights-out in September, allowing no earned runs while posting a 15:3 K:BB and five saves across seven innings (six appearances) this month. It's been a dominant first full campaign in San Diego for Miller, who owns a 1.12 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 119:23 K:BB in 64.1 frames.