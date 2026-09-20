Miller allowed one run on one hit and struck out four without walking a batter over 1.2 innings, taking a blown save in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Miller worked out of a problem created by Adrian Morejon in the eighth inning, but Griffin Conine took the Padres' closer deep for a game-tying solo shot when he stayed on for the ninth. After a blown save to end August, Miller had converted all five of his save chances in September prior to Saturday, which was his first appearance in five days. He's still at an elite 1.23 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 123:23 K:BB through 66 innings while converting 37 of 40 save chances this year.