Miller allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout over 1.2 innings, earning the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Miller was strong, aside from a 102.5 mph pitch that Julio Rodriguez took out of the yard in the ninth inning. This was Miller's first outing since his blown save versus the Rays last Thursday. The flamethrower has been tagged for eight runs (five earned) over his last 7.1 innings, but he has three saves and a blown save in that span. For the season, he's up to 12 saves in 13 chances with a 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 52:11 K:BB across 27.2 innings.