Athletics general manager David Forst said this week of Miller that the team is "not talking about moving him back into a starting role," John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

When the Athletics announced last offseason that Miller would be used as a reliever during the 2024 season, they didn't rule out the pitcher eventually returning to a starting pitching role. However, it appears that ship has now sailed and Miller will be a member of the bullpen moving forward. Miller was one of the best closers in baseball this season, posting a 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 104:21 K:BB over 65 innings. Given his past health issues, it's not a surprise that the team has opted to leave Miller where he's proven he can stay heathy and effective.