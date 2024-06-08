Miller (1-0) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Friday over the Blue Jays.

The win was Miller's first in the majors, which came in his 32nd career appearance. He kept the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning before JJ Bleday swatted a walk-off solo home run in the Athletics' half of the frame. While Miller's been scored on in three of his last six outings, he's still sporting a 2.20 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB through 28.2 innings this season. He's also gone 12-for-13 in save chances for a team that hasn't had a ton of leads to protect.