Miller was charged with a blown save in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over two innings. He struck out four.

Jose Siri's game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth was the first given up by Miller this year while also resulting in his first blown save in 12 chances. Despite Thursday's hiccup, it's been an excellent start to the season for the 26-year-old Miller -- his ERA now sits at 2.08 with a 0.88 WHIP and 51 strikeouts, the most among qualified relief pitchers, through 26 innings.