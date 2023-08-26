Miller (elbow), who was able to hit triple digits on the radar gun in his most recent rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Las Vegas, is expected to be activated if his next outing in the minors goes well, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is set for another start with Las Vegas early in the upcoming week, his fourth down on the farm. Assuming all goes off without a hitch, manager Mark Kotsay notes "there could be a plan" for Miller to return from the 60-day injured list when the roster expands to 28 men Sept. 1. Kotsay added that he expected Miller to be utilized with a "pitch restriction or inning limit" in such a scenario, with the idea being to have the highly promising prospect head into the offseason at full health. He worked three innings in his latest rehab start and probably won't be pushed past four or five innings in his upcoming outing with Las Vegas.