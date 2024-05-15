Miller, who'd pitched just once in the previous 11 games entering Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Astros, threw 14 fastballs of at least 100.5 mph on his 29 pitches during his two scoreless innings, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller's arm was clearly fresh, and manager Mark Kotsay deployed his closer for multiple innings in the tie game as a result. Miller rewarded him by recording five strikeouts -- including of the noteworthy trio of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena -- over his 29 pitches. The elite velocity helped Miller to his 13th straight scoreless outing and extended his career-high scoreless streak to 17.1 innings. The improved but still inconsistent Athletics have afforded Miller just eight save chances among his 14 appearances, but he's converted each and now boasts a minuscule 0.98 ERA and 0.65 WHIP alongside a 38:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings.