Miller delivered another lights-out performance Friday, striking out a pair while stranding the free runner at second in the 10th inning to seal a one-run Oakland victory, earning a second save in as many days. After allowing a pair of runs in his first outing this year, Miller's now held opponents scoreless in his subsequent 11.1 innings while allowing just one hit and one walk in his last seven appearances. The 25-year-old right-hander is up to seven saves on the year as he lowered his ERA to 1.46 with a 0.89 WHIP and an outstanding 18.24 K/9.