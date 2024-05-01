Miller picked up the save Tuesday against Oakland, striking out three during a perfect ninth inning.

Miller capped off April with yet another dominant display, punching out all three batters he faced. He appeared in 11 games during the month, allowing four hits and three walks with 30 strikeouts over 12.1 scoreless innings. He's a perfect eight-for-eight on save chances in 2024, placing him sixth in all of baseball for most saves.